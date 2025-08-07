Kazakhstan to prepare final report on AZAL plane crash near Aktau airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

A few months from now, the Kazakh authorities will prepare a final report on the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane near Aktau Airport, said Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev at a press conference, News.az reports citing TASS.

"The investigation is being completed, and we are moving to the stage of preparing the final report. I think we need to be patient — the final report will be available in a few months," Bozumbayev said in response to a question regarding the investigation of the AZAL plane crash.

It should be noted that on December 25, 2024, a plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. According to the initial report released by the Kazakh side, the aircraft was damaged by ground fire near Grozny, which caused it to lose control and crash. The Russian side also announced that it had established an investigation team for the incident. However, no results from the investigation have been disclosed so far.

There were 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board the crashed plane, and 29 people survived. By decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, two pilots and one flight attendant who showed heroism during the incident were posthumously awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan, while two other flight attendants were awarded the "For Bravery" Order.

News.Az