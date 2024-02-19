Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President: The anti-terror measures demonstrated that Türkiye`s military model has now been fully integrated in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President: The anti-terror measures demonstrated that Türkiye`s military model has now been fully integrated in Azerbaijan

“An important aspect of our cooperation is military collaboration. Our armies are like a fist,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The head of state noted: “The Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror measures conducted five months earlier once again demonstrated that Türkiye`s military model has now been fully integrated in Azerbaijan.”


