Azerbaijani President: The anti-terror measures demonstrated that Türkiye`s military model has now been fully integrated in Azerbaijan
- 19 Feb 2024 18:08
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 193536
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-president-the-anti-terror-measures-demonstrated-that-turkiyes-military-model-has-now-been-fully-integrated-in-azerbaijan Copied
“An important aspect of our cooperation is military collaboration. Our armies are like a fist,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The head of state noted: “The Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror measures conducted five months earlier once again demonstrated that Türkiye`s military model has now been fully integrated in Azerbaijan.”