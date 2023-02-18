Azerbaijani President: The results of 44-day war have been accepted by international community

+ ↺ − 16 px

The results of the 44-day war have been accepted by the international community, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a plenary session on “Moving Mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus”, News.Az reports.

“We fought the war. And the results of the war have been accepted by international community and by Armenian society. And the best indicator to that was the new mandate which Armenian population gave to Prime Minister. That was the mandate for peace. Therefore, we need to look to the future,” the head of state noted.

News.Az