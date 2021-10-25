Azerbaijani president to visit Turkey next month

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in Karabakh on October 26 and Istanbul on November 12, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahid Bagci wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"Everyone knows very well who President Ilham Aliyev meant when he said 'my brother'. Our presidents will meet for the third time in a year tomorrow - on October 26 in Karabakh and for the fourth time on November 12 in Istanbul,” the ambassador tweeted.

The 8th Summit of the Heads of State of the Turkish Council is due to take place on November 12 in Istanbul.

News.Az