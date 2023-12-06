Azerbaijani President: Unfortunately, we have populist leaders in Europe like Mr. Borrell, like Madame Metsola

+ ↺ − 16 px

“So, unfortunately, we have these kinds of people. I would say populist leaders in Europe like Mr. Borrell, like Madame Metsola, and I always prefer to speak openly, because I fully disagree with their policy and their attitude to Azerbaijan, because it is not fair and it is not in the interests of European Union and European institutions,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, News.Az reports.

“But in general, if we talk about the European Commission, of course, we have excellent relations, and we highly value this relations. They are of strategic importance and not only energy, not only gas, not only oil, soon, it will be hydrogen. You know there will be the project with Georgia, Azerbaijan, Romania and Hungary. So, it's a big game changer. And we are already in the face of implementation,” the head of state emphasized.

