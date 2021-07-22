Azerbaijani president visits Goranboy district
As part of his trip to the western part of the country, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Goranboy district.
The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Goranboy.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway in Goranboy district.
The head of state was informed of the construction work carried out on the road.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Goranboy Olympic Sports Complex.
The head of state was informed of the work done in the complex.