Azerbaijani President: We fully support Middle Corridor project and it has a great potential

“With respect to the Middle Corridor, of course, we fully support this project and it has a great potential,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha, News.az reports.

“I think that important is for us to understand that we should not only be a transit route for cargoes, but we should use this opportunity in order to stimulate business activity on the route. So, I think for all the countries which are involved in the Middle Corridor, it will be important not only to earn money from transit fees, but to use this opportunity in order to stimulate local manufacturing,” the head of state mentioned.

News.Az