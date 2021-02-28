Azerbaijani President: We should not be using the words “Nagorno-Karabakh” at all today

Azerbaijani President: We should not be using the words “Nagorno-Karabakh” at all today

Azerbaijani President: We should not be using the words “Nagorno-Karabakh” at all today

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nagorno-Karabakh is ancestral Azerbaijani land, President Ilham Aliyev said during a press conference held for local and foreign media representatives on Feb. 26.

“As a matter of fact, we should not be using the words “Nagorno-Karabakh” at all today,” the head of state noted.

The president emphasized that Karabakh with its flat and mountainous parts is an integral part of Azerbaijan.

“The Armenian people live in one part of it. We don't mind this even though the Armenian population was resettled there in the 19th century. We don't mind that. Armenians also live in our other places and there are no problems. Therefore, as far as the status is concerned, I believe that if anyone raises this issue today, then it does not serve peace, but rather confrontation,” he said.

President Aliyev stressed that there is a clear idea of the further coexistence of the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples.

“I spoke about this during the war, more than once. Unfortunately, we did not hear such statements from Armenian leaders during the war. On the contrary, there were statements full of hostility and hatred. Meanwhile, I was saying that we have no problems with the Armenian people. Armenians are our citizens. Thousands of Armenians live in Azerbaijan. Our treatment of Armenian prisoners during the war confirms this again,” the head of state added.

News.Az