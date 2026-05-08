Iran FM statement condemns US attacks, calls for UN action

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry has condemned what it described as US violations of a ceasefire and attacks on Iranian assets in the Strait of Hormuz region, warning of “dangerous consequences” and urging UN action.

In a statement published by Fars News Agency, the ministry said it “strongly condemns” what it called an act of aggression by the “terrorist US military” against two Iranian oil tankers near the port of Jask and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as strikes on several coastal areas late on Thursday and early Friday, News.Az reports.

It said the attacks were met with a “firm response and a heavy slap” from Iran’s armed forces, adding that the US failed to achieve its objectives.

The ministry said the actions constituted a violation of the ceasefire agreed on 8 April, as well as a breach of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and the definition of aggression under UN General Assembly Resolution 3314.

It accused senior US officials of contradictory statements and “low-level rhetoric”, saying this reflected Washington’s confusion and inability to resolve what it described as a self-created crisis.

The statement called on the UN Security Council and Secretary-General to fulfil their responsibilities to maintain international peace and security, warning against what it described as UN inaction or appeasement of US violations.

Iran also said it rejects linking regional security to the presence of the United States and other external powers, arguing that US military deployment in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman has been a source of instability.

Reaffirming its policy of good neighbourliness, Tehran called on regional states to develop a “regional security mechanism” based on mutual trust and free from outside interference.

News.Az