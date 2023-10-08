Azerbaijani President: We would be happy to participate in creation of Georgia’s new infrastructure projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

“As for our future plans, there is also an agenda for deepening cooperation. We would be happy to participate in the creation of Georgia’s new infrastructure projects,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi, News.Az reports.

Saying that an exchange of views on the construction of Anaklia port had been held in the meeting with the Georgian Prime Minister, the head of state noted: “As you know, Azerbaijan has Kulevi port on Georgia’s Black Sea coast, and the expansion of that port will certainly strengthen our cooperation. Of course, increasing the carrying capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway by more than five times and its launch in the near future will serve to strengthen the Middle Corridor.”

News.Az