Azerbaijani President: Zangezur corridor's initial potential estimated at 15 million tons of cargo

“We are practically completing the construction of the railway up to the junction with our borders with Armenia and Iran. Probably in less than a year – possibly even by spring next year – the Azerbaijani section of this railway will be completed,” the head of state noted, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“The implementation of the Zangezur corridor will, in essence, open another route of the North-South corridor – not only the one everyone talks about, from Russia through Azerbaijan to Iran via Rasht, but also through East Zangezur and other parts of the Zangezur region to Iran, further extending to Türkiye. Therefore, vast opportunities are emerging to increase the volume of cargo transportation,” President Ilham Aliyev added.