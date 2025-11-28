Azerbaijani presidential aide briefs EU on Zangazur Corridor development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met members of the EU Political and Security Committee in Brussels on Thursday to discuss cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU. He also briefed them on the latest progress in the construction of the Zangazur Corridor, a strategic transport route connecting mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave.

“Today in Brussels we held substantive discussions with the members of the Political and Security Committee of the European Union on deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union,” Hajiyev wrote on X, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev expressed gratitude to Ambassador Delphine Pronk, Chair of the Committee, for hosting the meeting.

The presidential aide said he briefed the Committee on the peace agenda advanced by Azerbaijan in the region, as well as the economic benefits of peace, the development of the Zangazur Corridor and confidence-building measures.

“I thank the Committee members for expressing their full support for further steps to strengthen our cooperation and partnership with the EU,” he added.

In a separate post, Hajiyev noted that he also held discussions with other EU officials, focusing on the recent positive dynamic in Azerbaijan–EU relations.

“I was pleased to discuss with the colleagues from the European Union the recent positive dynamic in the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU. We exchanged views on a broad range of issues on the bilateral agenda and prospects of further enhancing the Azerbaijan-EU partnership,” he stated.

