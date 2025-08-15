President Aliyev: Zangezur Corridor will become one of important parts of int’l transport routes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the U.S. television channel Fox News during his visit to the United States.

The channel’s website published an article based on some of the statements made by the head of state during the interview, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The head of state said in an interview, “I think it will be very difficult for any country, whether it's a country situated in our region or far away, to say something bad about today's achievement. Because today, we actually made a final step towards peace.”

The article underlined that the agreement on the Zangezur TRIPP corridor is not aimed against any country. He noted that it is a new connectivity project, which will be one of the important parts of international transportation routes.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked President Donald Trump and his team for their role in achieving the agreement.

The head of state also spoke about relations with Russia and the incident involving the downing of Azerbaijan Airlines flight number 8243 in December 2024. He noted that Azerbaijan does not believe this was a deliberate attack.”The only thing that we demanded was to admit that, punish those who committed that crime, even if it was not intentional, and pay compensation to the victims and to the airline,” underlined President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az