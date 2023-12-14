Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with president of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has met with President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Hikmet Hajiyev congratulated Aktoty Raimkulova on her appointment as the President of the Foundation by the heads of Turkic states. Emphasizing the importance of strengthening comprehensive integration processes among the Turkic peoples in the contemporary era, Hikmet Hajiyev hailed the role of the organization in developing cultural ties between the Turkic countries.

Aktoty Raimkulova described the liberation of Karabakh from occupation as a historically significant event for Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world. She emphasized the commemoration of notable anniversaries in the Turkic world this year, including the 100th anniversary of Great leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state.

Aktoty Raimkulova underlined the exceptional role of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in establishing the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and supporting the organization` activities from the first years of its creation. She expressed the Foundation`s readiness to assist in the reconstruction and restoration processes in the liberated Azerbaijani territories. Aktoty Raimkulova also expressed a willingness to implement new strategic areas in the organization`s future activities based on the country's proposals.

The meeting continued with an exchange of views on various issues of mutual interest.

News.Az