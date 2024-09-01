Azerbaijani presidential aide slams West’s support for Armenia’s militarization policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has condemned the support provided by several Western countries, especially France, to Armenia’s militarization policy.

Hajiyev touched upon the recent remarks of Armenian Prime Nikol Pashinyan.“There are quite contradictory and inaccurate aspects in the statements of the Armenian Prime Minister. Armenia is pursuing a militarization policy, which is a fact. A number of Western countries, especially France, provide serious support to Armenia in implementing its militarization policy, which in turn, serves to create tension in the South Caucasus region,” the presidential aide noted.He also stressed that Azerbaijan and Armenia reached an agreement on the regulations for the border delimitation process, establishing a foundation and framework to carry out the procedure.“The border delimitation process is absolutely bilateral in nature. Considering the progress of the process between the two states in the light of peace and mutual understanding, we believe that there is no longer a need for the European Union border mission to operate near the Azerbaijan-Armenia border on the Armenian side,” Hajiyev added.

News.Az