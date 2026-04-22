Israel claims to have killed two Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon - VIDEO

Israel claims to have killed two Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force struck and killed two Hezbollah operatives who crossed the ceasefire line in southern Lebanon yesterday, the military announced on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

The two operatives were spotted by troops of the 7th Armored Brigade near the Wadi Saluki stream.

The IDF said the operatives “crossed the forward defense line and approached the troops in a manner that posed an immediate threat.”

The Israeli Air Force then struck and eliminated the operatives to remove the threat, the military added.

News.Az