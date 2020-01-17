Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President's aide to meet with NATO Deputy Secretary General

The Head of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev will meet with the NATO Deputy Secretary General Ambassador Mircea Geoană , the spokesperson of NATO Oana Lungescu said, APA reports.

The meeting will be held on Monday 20 January 2020 at NATO Headquarters.

