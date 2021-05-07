Azerbaijani president’s interview to BBC hits 3 million views on Twitter (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The interview Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave to BBC during the Patriotic War (from late September to early November 2020) received over three million views on Twitter.

The post was liked by more than 85,000 people and received up to 3,000 comments. About 33,000 shared it on their accounts.

President Aliyev gave over 30 interviews during the 44-day Patriotic War.

During the interviews, the head of state repeatedly brought to the attention of the international community that Azerbaijan respects international law, defends justice, and implements the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

From this point of view, President Aliyev’s interview, which achieved more than three million views, is of particular importance. So far, no interview related to Azerbaijan has had so many interviews.

News.Az