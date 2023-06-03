Azerbaijani prisoner: Armenians buried those died in Shusha prison 5-5, 10-10

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenians dragged those who died in captivity to this area and buried them 5-5, 10-10, said Jamaladdin Suleymanov, who was in Shusha prison, in Armenian captivity, News.az reports.

Jamaladdin Suleymanov said that when Ağdam was occupied, he was captured from Giyasli village.

"From there, they brought us to the Shusha prison. When we arrived here, there were many prisoners, including girls, brides, children and the elderly. Armenians tortured and beat us. They dragged those who died, to this area and buried them 5-5, 10-10."

