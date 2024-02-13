Azerbaijani Prosecutor General meets with UN Resident Coordinator

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met Tuesday with Resident Coordinator of the United Nations (UN) in the country Vladanka Andreeva, News.az reports.

Kamran Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s excellent cooperation with the UN and its institutions thanks to the farsighted policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The Prosecutor General also mentioned Azerbaijan’s hosting the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29, which is considered as one of the world’s large-scale and most prestigious events, this year. He described it as a clear indicator of the respect and trust in Azerbaijan in the international arena.

UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva stressed the significance of hosting the upcoming COP29 Conference in Azerbaijan, saying that the event would contribute to addressing the global ecological problems.

The meeting also saw discussions around other issues, including cooperation between Azerbaijan Prosecutor General’s Office and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

News.Az