News
Vladanka Andreeva
Tag:
Vladanka Andreeva
UN calls for promotion of One Health approach in Azerbaijan
25 Jul 2024-12:48
UN reaffirms commitment to backing Azerbaijan’s efforts to tackle climate change
03 Jul 2024-12:33
UN reiterates support for Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency
17 May 2024-13:12
UN offers all support to Azerbaijan as COP29 host, says official
15 Feb 2024-11:53
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General meets with UN Resident Coordinator
13 Feb 2024-16:14
UN says Azerbaijan has potential to increase its annual exports by over $1B in coming years
24 Jan 2024-07:24
Hundreds of Azerbaijanis became victims of mines after the war - UN Resident Coordinator
04 Nov 2023-07:40
UN official hails 6th Congress of Azerbaijani Women as ‘effective platform’ for cooperation
19 Oct 2023-09:19
UN official congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence
18 Oct 2023-09:25
Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister meets with UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan
14 Jul 2023-18:09
