Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office delegation visits Turkish Academy of Justice

A delegation led by the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan visited the Turkish Justice Academy as part of an official trip to the Republic of Türkiye.

Bekir Altun, Head of the Turkish Justice Academy, hailed the successful progress of cooperation between the prosecutorial bodies of both countries, News.Az reports citing local media.

Fazil Hasanaliyev, Head of the Scientific and Educational Center at the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office, emphasized the ongoing collaboration between the Turkish Justice Academy and Azerbaijan’s Scientific and Educational Center. He also noted the progress achieved so far under the 2021 Memorandum of Understanding on legal cooperation and training for prosecutors and candidates. This collaboration continues within the framework of the Turkish Judicial Training Network.

Participants expressed their commitment to further strengthening ties in prosecutor training, legal cooperation, study visits, and other areas of mutual interest. The meeting also included discussions on shared priorities and future initiatives.

The Azerbaijani delegation toured the Turkish Justice Academy, visiting its administrative building, library, educational facilities, and dormitories.

