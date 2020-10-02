Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks about damage caused by Armenian army

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leadership of Armenia continues to commit acts of terrorism against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told News.Az

As a result of intensive shelling from heavy artillery of densely populated territories of Azerbaijan by the armed forces of Armenia, 19 people have died, 55 people were hospitalized with bodily injuries of varying severity.

Moreover, the Armenian armed forces continue to intensively shoot at regional centers and villages, civilian infrastructure, hospitals, medical centers, schools, kindergartens, administrative buildings of state structures and economic territories.

As a result of the shelling of civilian infrastructure by the armed forces of the occupying country, 175 houses and 41 civilian objects were seriously damaged, vehicles belonging to civilians became unusable, and a large number of small and large horned livestock died.

Currently, employees of the prosecutor's office are carrying out all possible investigative measures in combat conditions.

Within the framework of international law, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan is taking the necessary measures to prosecute the military servicemen of the Armenian armed forces who have committed these and similar crimes.

The General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan is taking the necessary measures to prosecute the servicemen of the Armenian armed forces within international law, that have committed these and the relevant crimes.

News.Az