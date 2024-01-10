Azerbaijani public figures slam desecration of Khurshidbanu Natavan's statue in France

+ ↺ − 16 px

A statement has been issued on behalf of the Azerbaijani public regarding the disrespectful attitude towards the monument of Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in France, News.Az reports.

The statement said that Azerbaijan's literary, cultural, artistic, and scientific figures, as well as representatives of civil society, find the disrespectful treatment shown by the orders of the Élysée Palace towards the statue of Khurshidbanu Natavan in the French Évian-les-Bains town unacceptable, viewing it as an insult to Azerbaijani culture.

"Khurshidbanu Natavan is known throughout the East and the Islamic world as an outstanding poetess, artist, educator, and philanthropist, a champion of freedom and women's rights. Her works have been declared a national heritage in Azerbaijan," the statement noted. "Natavan, whom the distinguished French writer Alexandre Dumas also wrote about in his works, celebrated the friendship between the peoples of Azerbaijan and France."

"The shameful incident in Évian-les-Bains clearly demonstrates the extent of Azerbaijanophobia, Turkophobia, and Islamophobia by the French authorities. We strongly condemn the transformation of literature, art, and culture into tools of dirty political games," the statement authors mentioned. "Natavan is the great-granddaughter of Panahali Khan, the founder of Shusha city. Her entire life and activities are closely connected to her native Shusha. She consistently worked on the improvement of the city and the development of its socio-cultural environment, gaining fame for her humanism, nobility, and compassion."

"A bust of Natavan used to be installed in Shusha. Like the busts of other great figures of Azerbaijani culture, such as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Bulbul, it was shot by Armenians in 1992 and put up for sale abroad as raw material. Today, all three busts are in Shusha – on their native land," the authors reminded. "President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev restored this national heritage and historical justice. The monument to Natavan, destroyed by Armenians in Aghdam, was also renovated. Today, the Natavan bust in Shusha and the restored monument in Aghdam represent the triumph of the historical victory of the Azerbaijani people."

Their destruction, the plundering of national heritage, occurred throughout the entire period of Armenian occupation in the eyes of France as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is now archived in history. Khankendi, founded by Natavan's great-grandfather, was also liberated from occupation," the authors pointed out. "As it appears today, the image of Natavan takes on new shades, symbolizing the triumph in Shusha and Khankendi. Therefore, the current reprehensible actions in France against the monument to Natavan do not seem accidental."

The authors also called on the French authorities to put an end to the inappropriate situation regarding the Natavan monument and restore the inscription 'Azerbaijani Garden' that was removed from the plaque installed in this park.

"Instead of these actions against the monument to the prominent figure of Azerbaijani artistic thought and culture and the expulsion of Azerbaijani diplomats and journalists from the Élysée Palace, it would be more appropriate to investigate the attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Paris and punish those responsible. This is the expectation and demand of the entire Azerbaijani public," the statement concluded.

The statement was signed by:

Anar – People's Writer, Chairman of the Union of Writers of Azerbaijan;

Farhad Khalilov – People's Artist, Chairman of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan;

Rashad Majid – Chairman of the Press Council of Azerbaijan;

Rasim Balayev – Chairman of the Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan;

Chingiz Abdullayev – People's Writer;

Sabir Rustamkhanli – People's Poet;

Nariman Hasanzade – People's Poet;

Ramiz Rovshan – People's Poet;

Movlud Suleymanli – People's Writer.

News.Az