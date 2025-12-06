Azerbaijani, Qatari officials discuss regional, int’l developments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, held a meeting with Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, National Security Adviser to the Emir of Qatar.

In a post on X, Hajiyev shared the details of the meeting that took place on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, News.Az reports.

"Today I met with my brother, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, National Security Adviser to the Emir of Qatar. We discussed bilateral relations as well as the regional and international developments," Hajiyev wrote.

