Azerbaijani resident of Sumgayit Chemical Park launches export to US

The geography of exports of Azerfloat CJSC, a resident of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park managed by the Azerbaijan Economic Zones Development Agency (AEZDA), is expanding.

AEZDA data shows that the company shipped glass sheets to the United States for the first time. During the initial round, almost 69 tons of items were sent.

Azerfloat CJSC manufactures glass sheets using German technology at Sumgayit Chemical-Industrial Park.

In 2023, Azerfloat CJSC sold products worth more than 52 million manat ($30.5 million), with almost 50 percent exported. Manufactured products are shipped to Turkey, Ireland, Morocco, Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, and other nations under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand.

To note, the Agency for Development of Economic Zones was established as a state legal entity based on Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park LLC by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan "On Measures to Improve Management of Industrial Parks, Industrial Districts, and Agro-Parks" No. 1257 dated January 22, 2021.

News.Az