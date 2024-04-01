Azerbaijani, Romanian energy regulatory agencies mull expansion of relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) and Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) have discussed the expansion of long-term cooperation, News.Az reports via AERA.

AERA hosted a meeting with George-Sergiu Niculescu, President of the Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority, who visited Azerbaijan for the 8th Meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade-Economic Relations and Scientific-Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Romania, held in Baku on April 1, 2024.

Rovshan Ismayilov, Deputy Chairman of the AERA Board, talked about the existing cooperative relations between the two regulatory bodies.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged opinions on mutual interests and discussed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two bodies to expand long-term cooperative relations.

AERA and ANRE have enjoyed cooperative relations since 2018.

Baku hosted the 8th meeting of the Joint Commission on trade-economic relations and scientific-technical cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Romania. Co-chairs Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, and Sebastian-Ioan Burduja, Romania's Minister of Energy, convened for discussions on bilateral cooperation progress and the agenda of the meeting.

Highlighting the continuous expansion of relations since the inception of diplomatic ties, Minister Sahil Babayev stressed the steady growth in bilateral cooperation. Last year alone, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania surged by 29.3 percent.

Minister Sebastian-Ioan Burduja reiterated his country's commitment to strengthening ties with Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of friendly relations. He expressed confidence that the ongoing meeting would further fortify these bonds.

The discussions encompassed various sectors, including energy, transport, investment, agriculture, social affairs, education, humanitarian initiatives, infrastructure, and construction, reflecting the broad scope of future cooperation between the two nations.

