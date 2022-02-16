Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss implementation of tripartite statements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers considered topical issues on the agenda of mutual cooperation. Given that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states, the parties exchanged opinions on the events to be organized on this occasion.

The ministers also discussed the situation in the region, including issues on the implementation of tripartite statements.

The sides talked about the current situation around Ukraine, and also addressed the issues of cooperation within Azerbaijan's chairmanship at the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.

