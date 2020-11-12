Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone conversation

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

He thanked Russia for its continued efforts to ensure peace in the region and stressed the importance of the trilateral statement signed on November 10, which marked a new stage in resolving the long-running conflict.


News.Az 

