Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Monday held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The sides had a broad discussion over the bilateral cooperation agenda, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers exchanged views on measures taken by both countries with regard to fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

The current situation on the border between both states was discussed and the sides stressed that the temporary closure of the borders in no way should have an impact on international transportation of goods between them, as well as with relation to the other states.

They also exchanged their views on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and possible steps to be taken in this regard.

The top diplomats agreed to continue consultations after the situation with regard to COVID-19 pandemic is settled.

The sides also discussed the issues related to cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations and Non-Aligned Movement.

