Azerbaijani, Russian foreign ministers meet in Baku

A one-on-one meeting between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov was held in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The meeting then continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations.

FM Lavrov arrived in Azerbaijan on February 27 for a two-day visit.

The visit is timed to coincide with the first anniversary of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation signed between Russia and Azerbaijan on February 22, 2022. The minister is expected to hold negotiations with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

It's scheduled to consider the whole range of bilateral issues, as well as relevant regional and international topics.

News.Az