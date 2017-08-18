Azerbaijani, Russian permanent representatives to UN meet
- 18 Aug 2017 06:38
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124560
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-russian-permanent-representatives-to-un-meet Copied
Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Yashar Aliyev has met with his newly-appointed Russian counterpart Vasily Nebenzya.
The two hailed Azerbaijan-Russia relations and friendly ties between the presidents of the two countries.
They emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in international organizations, including contacts between the permanent representatives to the UN.
News.Az