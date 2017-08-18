Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Russian permanent representatives to UN meet

Azerbaijani, Russian permanent representatives to UN meet

Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Yashar Aliyev has met with his newly-appointed Russian counterpart Vasily Nebenzya.

The two hailed Azerbaijan-Russia relations and friendly ties between the presidents of the two countries.

They emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in international organizations, including contacts between the permanent representatives to the UN. 

