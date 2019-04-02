Azerbaijani, Russian presidents mull negotiation process on Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

President Aliyev and President Putin discussed the results of the first official meeting between President Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held in Vienna on March 29 under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, as well as the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The presidents stressed the importance of intensifying the negotiation process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The sides expressed confidence that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia will continue to develop successfully in various areas.

News.Az

News.Az