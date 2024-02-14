Azerbaijani secures 3 gold medals at European Championship for first time in our wrestling history - Mikayil Jabbarov

"The Azerbaijani national team's historic triumph in Greco-Roman wrestling marks a significant milestone in Azerbaijani wrestling history," President of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X account, News.az reports.

"Securing three gold medals at the European Championship, Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), Murad Mammadov (63 kg), and Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) showcased exceptional skill and determination in Bucharest, Romania. Rashad Mammadov (55 kg) and Ulvu Ganizade (72 kg) clinched silver medals, while Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) secured a bronze.

We extend heartfelt congratulations to our wrestlers and coaches for this momentous achievement and wish them continued success in future competitions.

Our best wishes also go to Maria Stadnik (50 kg) and Alyona Kolesnik (59 kg), who reached the finals of the European Championship, along with our female wrestlers and members of the national freestyle wrestling team," added Jabbarov.

