Azerbaijani, Serbian presidents meet one-on-one

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the official welcome ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic have held a one-on-one meeting.

The successful development of Azerbaijan-Serbia bilateral relations in a number of fields, including in political and economic ones was hailed at the meeting. The good potential for further expansion of ties between the two countries was underlined. The contribution of the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s official visit to the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries was pointed out.

The sides also exchanged views on bilateral relations and a number of other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az