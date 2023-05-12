Azerbaijani serviceman dies as result of provocation by Armenia - Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the evening of May 12, as a result of the ongoing provocation of the Armenian armed forces, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army Garayev Muhammad Mahir oglu became a martyr, News.az reports citing the press service of Defense Ministry.

The operational situation is under the control of the units of the Azerbaijani army.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the relatives of the martyr.

News.Az