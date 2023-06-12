Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani serviceman honored with prestigious award in US

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani serviceman honored with prestigious award in US

A military serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army Emil Gasimov who successfully graduated USA Command General Staff Officer Course (CGSOC) has been honored with prestigious General Hans Schlup Award of the US Armed Forces, News.Az reports. 

The course brought together 125 international students from 95 countries.

The award was presented to military personnel selected for Excellence in International Affairs at the USA Command General Staff Officer Course Class of 2023.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      