Azerbaijani serviceman honored with prestigious award in US

A military serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army Emil Gasimov who successfully graduated USA Command General Staff Officer Course (CGSOC) has been honored with prestigious General Hans Schlup Award of the US Armed Forces, News.Az reports.

The course brought together 125 international students from 95 countries.

The award was presented to military personnel selected for Excellence in International Affairs at the USA Command General Staff Officer Course Class of 2023.

News.Az