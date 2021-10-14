Azerbaijani serviceman shot by illegal Armenian detachments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, have once again committed an act of terrorism, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

A soldier of the Azerbaijan Army Hamzayev Afgan Bahram became Shehid (Martyr) as a result of a sniper fire opened by illegal Armenian armed detachments on October 14 at about 18:15.

"The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses its deepest condolences to the relatives of the Shehid (Martyr) and wishes them patience!" the ministry said.

A request has been sent to the Russian-Turkish Joint Monitoring Center to investigate this terrorist act.

The terrorist act committed by Armenian-backed Armenian illegal military detachments during the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Minsk with the mediation of the Russian Federation is a deliberate provocation. This is another proof of Armenia's policy of deliberately aggravating the situation in the region, obstructing the implementation of the provisions of the Joint Statement signed on November 10, 2020 and overshadowing the activities of Russian peacekeepers.

In accordance with the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan, decisive steps will be taken to neutralize the illegal Armenian armed detachments that committed the terrorist act and ensure their response before the law.

News.Az