Azerbaijani servicemen attend courses in Türkiye

A group of servicemen from the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units are currently participating in courses being held in the city of Izmir, Türkiye, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Sappers studied the features of modern engineering equipment and improved their practical skills in reconnaissance, detection, and neutralization of mines and unexploded ordnance using mine detectors, methods of detonation and burning, as well as other activities, following the safety measures of improvised explosives.The courses are focused on increasing professionalism and improving the skills of combat training of servicemen on engineering support, as well as their capabilities in the effective use of modern engineering equipment and devices.

News.Az