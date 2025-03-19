Azerbaijani servicemen caught in avalanche; search ops underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Army's servicemen of active military service, soldier Hamidov Ruslan Rustam and soldier Imanov Ali Tariyel, were caught in an avalanche in foggy weather conditions while returning from their duty station located in the territory of the Gadabay region, according to an official statement.

Despite unfavorable weather conditions, the necessary search activities were immediately launched in a mountainous area with difficult terrain to find Azerbaijan Army's servicemen, read a joint statement from the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Emergency situations, News.Az reports.

"The search and rescue operations involve the forces, means and special equipment of the relevant units of the Azerbaijan Army, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the contractor company of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads," the statement said.

Additional information regarding the search results will be provided to the public, it added.

News.Az