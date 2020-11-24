Azerbaijani servicemen help Armenians move belongings from Aghdam (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the transfer of Gulabli village in Aghdam district to the Azerbaijani side, the Armenians living here asked the Azerbaijani military for help with moving their belongings.

While demonstrating humanity and philanthropy, the Azerbaijani servicemen help Armenian civilians, create conditions for them to take their belongings, livestock, and leave the village.

This once again shows that the Azerbaijani troops have never treated the civilians badly, but always helped them.

News.Az