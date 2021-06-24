Azerbaijani servicemen honored with medals for liberation of Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding the medals “For the liberation of Aghdam”, “For the liberation of Kalbajar” and “For the liberation of Lachin” to a group of military servicemen.

Under the order, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was honored with the medals for showing courage and heroism during the military operations to liberate the country's Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin districts from occupation.

News.Az