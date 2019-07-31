Azerbaijani servicemen leave for Kazakhstan to partake in Int’l Army Games 2019

Azerbaijani servicemen left for Kazakhstan to participate in the contest "Masters of artillery fire" that will be held as part of the International Army Games 2019.

The competitions will be held from 3 to 17 August, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

