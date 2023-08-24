Azerbaijani servicemen participate in international exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Army servicemen are participating in the multinational military exercise Agile Spirit 2023 held in Tbilisi, Georgia, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Representatives of 21 countries are involved in the tactical command-staff exercise.

The main emphasis in the international exercises is placed on ensuring combat coordination in the course of interoperability actions, the exchange of experience and the improvement of professionalism, as well as combat skills of military personnel.

It should be noted that the multinational exercise is held in Georgia for the 11th time.

News.Az