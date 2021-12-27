Azerbaijani servicemen return home after completing commando courses in Turkey (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani servicemen returned home after successfully completing regular Commando Training Courses conducted in the Turkish city of Isparta within the framework of an agreement on cooperation in the field of military education signed between the two countries, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

It should be noted that the main purpose of the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen in relevant courses within the existing military cooperation between the two fraternal countries is to further improve the combat capability of the Operations Commando military units and the professionalism of personnel.

News.Az