Azerbaijani servicemen to join "KURTARAN-2025" exercise

Azerbaijani servicemen have traveled to Türkiye to take part in the "KURTARAN-2025" international exercise, which will be held in Marmaris, Türkiye, until April 30.

The exercise is expected to involve the participation of Naval Forces, Land Forces, Air Force and Coast Guard Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

As part of the exercise, a Distinguished Visitors Day is also planned to be held.

According to the plan, various types of troops will fulfill the assigned tasks in interoperability with each other as part of the exercise.

