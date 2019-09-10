Azerbaijani servicemen to participate in int’l exercises in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army left for Germany to participate in the "Saber Junction - 19" Multinational Brigade-Level Tactical Exercises to be held at the Hohenfels Training Center, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The main objective of the exercises conducted by the United States European Command (EUCOM) is to increase the level of operational coordination between NATO and partner countries and the combat readiness of its units, as well as to improve the individual characteristics of military personnel.

Up to 2,000 military personnel of the armies of NATO member countries and partners including servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army are involved in the exercises.

The exercises will last until September 30.

News.Az

