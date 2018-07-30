Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in exercises in Georgia

Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in the Noble Partner 2018 multinational military exercises to be held August 1-15 at the Vaziani and Norio training areas, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message July 30.

The purpose of the exercises is to train and improve the interaction of the forces of NATO/PfP countries and partner countries by using NATO standards in the field, Trend reports.

Over 3,000 servicemen from 13 NATO countries and partner countries, namely, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Germany, Estonia, France, UK, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Turkey, Ukraine and the US, will take part in the exercises.

