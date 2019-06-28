Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in military parade in Belarus

Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in military parade in Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

A flag-bearer group from the Azerbaijani Army is in Minsk to take part in a military parade scheduled for July 3 on the occasion of the Independence Day of Belarus.

The Azerbaijani military servicemen began preparations for the parade togehter with the parade squads from other participating countries, the Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

Parade squads from the Belarus, Russian and Chinese armies will also participate in the military parade.

News.Az

News.Az