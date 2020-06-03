Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in military parade in Moscow

A parade crew consisting of 75 servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army will take part in a military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism in the Great Patriotic War to be held on June 24 in Moscow.

Azerbaijani servicemen equipped with local-made weapons will have a solemn march at the parade, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will take part in the ceremony as a guest.


News.Az 

